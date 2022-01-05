Dr. Lee Bloemendal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloemendal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Bloemendal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Bloemendal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Csant1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 720, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-7605
- 2 1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 810-9495
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, professional, courteous, and caring. Thank you for the outstanding care and treatment!
About Dr. Lee Bloemendal, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790700524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Dr. Bloemendal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloemendal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloemendal has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloemendal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloemendal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloemendal.
