Overview

Dr. Lee Bloemendal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bloemendal works at Texas Health Care, Fort Worth, TX in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.