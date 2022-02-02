Overview

Dr. Lee Blecher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Blecher works at Cardiac Care Associates in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.