Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Locations
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good - I would recommend him and his staff. Excellent Caregivers.
About Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO
- Urologic Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1346233269
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hospital
- Lancaster Regional Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blatstein speaks Italian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.