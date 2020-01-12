See All Dermatologists in Lawrence, KS
Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (271)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.

Dr. Bittenbender works at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas Medical Clinic, PA
    3511 Clinton Pl Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 331-4488
    Lawrence Office
    930 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 842-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LMH Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Warts
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 271 ratings
    Patient Ratings (271)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (39)
    3 Star
    (19)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154420263
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Internship
    • Via Christi Hospital - St Francis Campus
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittenbender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bittenbender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bittenbender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bittenbender works at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bittenbender’s profile.

    Dr. Bittenbender has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittenbender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    271 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittenbender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittenbender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittenbender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittenbender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

