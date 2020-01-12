Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittenbender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Locations
-
1
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA3511 Clinton Pl Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (785) 331-4488
-
2
Lawrence Office930 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 842-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under his care for some 20 years and find him to be both rigorously honest and more competent than 99% of the other physicians I have seen over this period. I do wish he had stayed in he old practice where the atmosphere was more relaxed and pleasant to visit. No discredit to Dr. Bittenbender but the new setting seems more like a robotic patient mill than a physician's office. Call it progress if you will, but it now seems totally about $ instead of good patient care. Nonetheless, I give him the highest rating possible.
About Dr. Lee Bittenbender, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1154420263
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Via Christi Hospital - St Francis Campus
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittenbender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittenbender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittenbender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittenbender has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittenbender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
271 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittenbender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittenbender.
