Overview

Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Pearse works at Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas in Frisco, TX with other offices in Paris, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.