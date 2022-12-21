Overview

Dr. Lee Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at SpinePain & Orthopedic Injury Center in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.