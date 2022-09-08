Overview

Dr. Lee Akst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Akst works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngeal Cancer and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.