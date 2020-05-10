See All Family Doctors in Cutler Bay, FL
Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. 

Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray works at CAC Florida Medical Center in Cutler Bay, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conviva Medical Center Management LLC
    18623 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 222-2000
  2. 2
    Manuel A Alzugaray MD PA
    2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 858-7992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 10, 2020
    Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray was my fathers doctor whom I cared for all medical needs. The doctor was very knowledgeable and thorough especially in geriatric medicine. She listened closely to every one my fathers' and other patients individual needs making her patients very comfortable with her. My father was very happy to have her as his PC care physician. I highly recommend the doctor for her knowledge, experience and professionalism as do all of her former patients.
    Daniel Vega - son of former patient Francisco Vega — May 10, 2020
    About Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1841303203
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

