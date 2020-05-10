Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL.
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray works at
Locations
-
1
Conviva Medical Center Management LLC18623 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 222-2000
-
2
Manuel A Alzugaray MD PA2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-7992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray?
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray was my fathers doctor whom I cared for all medical needs. The doctor was very knowledgeable and thorough especially in geriatric medicine. She listened closely to every one my fathers' and other patients individual needs making her patients very comfortable with her. My father was very happy to have her as his PC care physician. I highly recommend the doctor for her knowledge, experience and professionalism as do all of her former patients.
About Dr. Leda Almodovar-Alzugaray, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841303203
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almodovar-Alzugaray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.