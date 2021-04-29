Overview

Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Dabrowski works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.