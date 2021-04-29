Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Department of Medicine1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
New Lots Avenue Oncology465 New Lots Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-8900Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Took a thorough look through my results from past years and explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions without rushing. It’s so refreshing to see such a dedicated physician who takes time to answer all questions and to provide thorough explanations.
About Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1780798553
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Med Center
- Nicolaus Copernicus College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabrowski works at
Dr. Dabrowski has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dabrowski speaks Polish and Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabrowski.
