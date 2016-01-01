Dr. Leatha Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leatha Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Leatha Morgan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Adult & Pediatric Medicine PC4825 Virginia Loop Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 284-9772
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
About Dr. Leatha Morgan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326174020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.