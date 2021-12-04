See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Leanza Liu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (34)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leanza Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Multi-specialty LLC Dba
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 5600, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 330-2000
  2. 2
    Modern Richmond Endocrinology LLC
    1467 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 267-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leanza Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1215105135
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Peking Union Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Peking Union Medical College of Beijing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

