Overview

Dr. Leanza Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.