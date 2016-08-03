Dr. Leanne Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leanne Willis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Willis works at
Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Thomasville1219 Lexington Ave Ste B, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 571-7329
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
I have been a patient of Dr. Willis for more than 20 years. I highly recommend her and I will tell you she is the best neurological doctor! Dr. Willis has always been able to diagnose and treat my problems but more she helps me to get the best care for additional treatments such as physical therapy, etc. Dr. Willis is great!
About Dr. Leanne Willis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1750337929
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
