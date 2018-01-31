Overview

Dr. Leanne Watson-Ficken, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Watson-Ficken works at Internal Medicine at WingHaven, LLC in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.