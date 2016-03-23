Overview

Dr. Leanne Rousseau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Rousseau works at Dirne Community Health Center in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Post Falls, ID and Kellogg, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.