Dr. Leanne Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leanne Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Henry Ford Medical Center - Detroit Northwest7800 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 543-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve probably had 6 GYNs in the metro area at 4 different hospitals or clinics. While none of my experiences were negative, none were positive either. Dr. Roberts sat down, looked me in the eyes, addressed my concerns and questions and still performed her medical examination, within the short visit. This is all I ask for. Why don’t hospitals and doctors understand this simple professional expectation? I have already recommended her to 2 friends. Thank you Dr. Roberts for setting the standard.
About Dr. Leanne Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013350230
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Rutgers University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
