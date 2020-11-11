Overview

Dr. Leanne Olshavsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Olshavsky works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.