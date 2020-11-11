Dr. Leanne Olshavsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olshavsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Olshavsky, MD
Dr. Leanne Olshavsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital7545 Beechmont Ave Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 564-4000
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Liberty Township7335 Yankee Rd Ste 202, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 564-4000
The Christ Hospital Medical Office Building2123 Auburn Ave # 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O is my OB GYN and she delivered my daughter via emergency C-section. A c-section wasn't in my plan but Dr. O did a fantastic job and her professionalism, warmth, competence, confidence, and ability to connect with her patients put me at ease. 10/10 would recommend.
About Dr. Leanne Olshavsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134318561
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Dr. Olshavsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olshavsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olshavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olshavsky works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olshavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olshavsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olshavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olshavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.