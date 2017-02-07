Dr. Leanne Molia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Molia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leanne Molia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Molia works at
Locations
-
1
Leanne M. Molia M.d. PC3 Medical Dr Ste B, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-1966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molia?
In all the years I have been seeing Dr. Molia, I have never felt that she was rushing me. She took the time to explain things and often asked me to call her if I didn't think my medicine was working or if I had any reaction. That being said, If I ever had to wait more than a few minutes, I chalked it up to her not rushing the patient before me as she never rushed me. Emergencies happen and people need to learn to deal with it. She is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Leanne Molia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molia works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Molia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.