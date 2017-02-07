See All Ophthalmologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Leanne Molia, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leanne Molia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Molia works at Leanne M Molia MD PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leanne M. Molia M.d. PC
    Leanne M. Molia M.d. PC
3 Medical Dr Ste B, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 331-1966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2017
    In all the years I have been seeing Dr. Molia, I have never felt that she was rushing me. She took the time to explain things and often asked me to call her if I didn't think my medicine was working or if I had any reaction. That being said, If I ever had to wait more than a few minutes, I chalked it up to her not rushing the patient before me as she never rushed me. Emergencies happen and people need to learn to deal with it. She is a wonderful doctor.
    Coram, NY — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Leanne Molia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003908831
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leanne Molia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molia works at Leanne M Molia MD PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Molia’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Molia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

