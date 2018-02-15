Overview

Dr. Leanne Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.