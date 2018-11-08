Dr. Leanne Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leanne Burnett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Burnett works at
Houston Methodist Neurology Associates2060 Space Park Dr Ste 104, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (832) 783-1804
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Burnett is a wonderful, caring doctor. She spent so much time with me, asked the right questions and followed up. I highly recommend her
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1891780565
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnett speaks Arabic and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.