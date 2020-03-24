Dr. Almario has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leanne Almario, MD
Overview
Dr. Leanne Almario, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Leanne Almario MD LLC2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 208, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 228-0319
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almario is amazing! Going to the OB/GYN can be a bit overwhelming, but Dr. Almario made me feel very comfortable. She is so knowledgeable and walks you through everything. I have already recommended her to friends and will continue to.
About Dr. Leanne Almario, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
Dr. Almario accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Almario. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.