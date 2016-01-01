Dr. Leann Serbousek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serbousek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leann Serbousek, MD
Overview
Dr. Leann Serbousek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4247
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leann Serbousek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972512523
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
