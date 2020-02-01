Dr. Canty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leann Canty, MD
Dr. Leann Canty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA1611 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-5100
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Canty has been my PCP for decades and has always been terrific. She is kind and thoughtful, Never rushes me, listens carefully to what I tell her, and is aware of and shares research related to your situation. I have had very complicated medical situations, including cancer. She’s always referred me to excellent specialists. My spouse and I both love her.
About Dr. Leann Canty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Dr. Canty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canty speaks French.
