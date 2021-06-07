Overview

Dr. Leandrea Lamberton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Aspirus Merrill Hospital.



Dr. Lamberton works at Lamberton Psychiatry in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.