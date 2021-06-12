Overview

Dr. Leandre Odom, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Odom works at LEANDRE W ODOM, DO in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.