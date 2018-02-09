Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leana Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Leana Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Riverside Williamsburg Family Medicine, 120 Kings Way Ste 1300, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Loved Dr.Long! Kind, caring, compassionate, thorough and truly cares about her patients! Took her time to explain things ~ I’m so glad I found her!! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Leana Long, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104893528
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.