Overview

Dr. Leah Urbanosky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Urbanosky works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Western Springs, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.