Dr. Leah Tonkin, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Leah Tonkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leah Tonkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Tonkin works at
Locations
Southeastern Ob LLC1727 Kirby Pkwy Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-3810
Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 301, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 507-1029
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tonkin?
She is very caring and treats you like you are her only patient.
About Dr. Leah Tonkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonkin has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.