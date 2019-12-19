Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teekell-Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is a Preventive Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Preventive Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
USF Dermatology17 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 254-4329
Chiropractic Care of Hyde Park Inc.301 W Platt St Ste 24, Tampa, FL 33606 (727) 498-8898
Millennium Health & Wellness10033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N # 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 (727) 498-8898
St. Anthony's Hospital
St. Joseph's Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
I love this woman and her partner in crime, Lana. Doc's outside the box is an incredible place of healing. If you are sick of being treated like a number and want to feel truly cared for and heard, check out the healing community that is Doc's outside the box. This is a whole new way to care for your health that actually makes sense.
Preventive Medicine
38 years of experience
English
- 1912971292
Allegheny Genl Hospital
Episcopalc Hosp
Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
