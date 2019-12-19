Overview

Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is a Preventive Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Preventive Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Teekell-Taylor works at USF Dermatology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.