Overview

Dr. Leah Swartwout, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Swartwout works at SSM Health Medical Group in Florissant, MO with other offices in Ellisville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.