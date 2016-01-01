Overview

Dr. Leah Swanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Swanson works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.