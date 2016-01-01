Dr. Leah Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Swanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Swanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 10, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leah Swanson, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
