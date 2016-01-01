Dr. Leah Susser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Susser, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Susser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Susser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Psychiatry NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center21 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Susser?
About Dr. Leah Susser, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235405648
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susser works at
Dr. Susser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.