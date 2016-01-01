See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Dr. Leah Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Leah Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo
    3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 (601) 362-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    J H C H C South
    145 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 (601) 372-1800

  University of Mississippi Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties

    Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Smith works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS.

    Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

