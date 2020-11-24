Dr. Leah Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Schenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leah Schenk, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Schenk works at
Locations
Aspire Fertility7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 410-8472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Shenk since March of this year. She is calm, competent and skilled. Her nurses Tori/Maria are also very good and always responsive. I was pregnant on the 3rd IUI procedure. The office staff is fast and I've never had to wait long for any appointments. We will be going back when my partner is ready for our 2nd baby!
About Dr. Leah Schenk, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
