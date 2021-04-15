Dr. Rosenkrantz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Rosenkrantz, DO
Dr. Leah Rosenkrantz, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Linwood Office199 New Rd Ste 65, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (856) 857-8988
Dr. Leah Rosenkrantz DO19 E Main St, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 857-8988
Excellent doctor with emotional intelligence?? Perfect
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689887515
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Jack D Weiler Hospital A Einstein College Division
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Rosenkrantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenkrantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenkrantz.
