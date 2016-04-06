Dr. Leah Ridgway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Ridgway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leah Ridgway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Ridgway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid America Physician Services LLC9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 677-3113
-
2
Mid America Physician Services LLC5401 College Blvd Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 677-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridgway?
very good experience. listens to me
About Dr. Leah Ridgway, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730261082
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- Baylor University
- Ohio Westleyan Uiniversity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridgway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridgway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridgway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridgway works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridgway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridgway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.