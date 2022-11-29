Dr. Leah Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Phan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Phan works at
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Sports Medicine)450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very comforting and committed to delivering the best care.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104288562
- Family Practice
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.