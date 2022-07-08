Overview

Dr. Leah Ozdemir, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Ozdemir works at CHPG St. Anthony North Family Medicine in Westminster, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.