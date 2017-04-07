Dr. Nakamura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Nakamura, MD
Dr. Leah Nakamura, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Orange County Urology18785 Brookhurst St Ste 105, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 855-1101
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I just adore Dr. Nakamura I was suffering for a long time from leaking She operated on me in 2015 This was the best thing I decided to do.choosing Dr. Niakaruma. She is knowledgeable and excellent surgert. She takes care of her patients. And makes her patients comfortable The surgery wasn't smooth and easy recovery. Thanks to her professional work. I'm recommending her to all my beloved family and friends. God bless her for such a great job she did for me.
- Urology
- English
- 1063626893
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Nakamura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakamura has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.