Dr. Leah Mello, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Mello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Mello works at
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic11111 Research Blvd Ste 475, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 361-2075
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of HCOBGYN for 9 years and previously had another doctor, however in 2017 Dr. Mello delivered my daughter. I hadn't met her prior and the delivery was not the easiest and my daughter needed to be in NICU. Dr. Mello was amazing through it all and due to her calming and warm nature I decided she was a better fit for me. I have seen her as my primary OBGYN for 4 years. She saw me through my second baby and through other medical issues. I trust her fully and think she is a very competent and caring doctor.
About Dr. Leah Mello, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.