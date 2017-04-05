Overview

Dr. Leah Kang-Oh, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Kang-Oh works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.