Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Habib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Parkview Lagrange Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Locations
- 1 6920 Pointe Inverness Way Ste 120, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-4060
Parkview Behavioral Health1720 Beacon St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leah Habib, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174782692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Psychiatry
