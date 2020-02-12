Dr. Leah Gendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Gendler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Gendler, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Garden State Urology LLC100 Madison Ave Ste C3101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4166
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Dr. Gendler took me through my diagnosis of Breast Cancer like I was her family. She listened carefully to my concerns and helped me make some very difficult decisions. I felt like she knew the best path for my situation.
About Dr. Leah Gendler, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306836127
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of California at Santa Cruz
- General Surgery
