Dr. Leah Felkner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leah Felkner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Locations
West2 Science Ct Ste 101, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 413-3012Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felkner?
I depend on Dr. Felkner to take good care of my teeth. Her work is superb. The atmosphere is pleasant, and the staff are professional and great communicators. .
About Dr. Leah Felkner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811203235
