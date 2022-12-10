Overview

Dr. Leah Darak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Darak works at Women's Health Connecticut Obstetrics & Gynecology in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.