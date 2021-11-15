See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Leah Concannon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leah Concannon, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leah Concannon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Concannon works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center at Harborview
    913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports Concussion Program at Harborview
    914 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Sports Medicine Center at Harborview
    915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Concannon?

Nov 15, 2021
She listens to you, and takes time with you and will always follow up with you to make sure you ware cared for.
— Nov 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leah Concannon, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leah Concannon, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Concannon to family and friends

Dr. Concannon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Concannon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leah Concannon, MD.

About Dr. Leah Concannon, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548341811
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leah Concannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Concannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Concannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Concannon works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Concannon’s profile.

Dr. Concannon has seen patients for Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Concannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concannon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Leah Concannon, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.