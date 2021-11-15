Dr. Leah Concannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Concannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Concannon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Concannon works at
Locations
Spine Center at Harborview913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Concussion Program at Harborview914 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Sports Medicine Center at Harborview915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to you, and takes time with you and will always follow up with you to make sure you ware cared for.
About Dr. Leah Concannon, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1548341811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Concannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Concannon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Concannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concannon has seen patients for Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Concannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concannon.
