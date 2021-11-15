Overview

Dr. Leah Concannon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Concannon works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

