Dr. Uy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Uy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leah Uy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Uy works at
Locations
1
Crossover Health Medical Group2371 Owen St, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Directions (866) 833-7482
- 2 2426 170th Pl Se, Bellevue, WA 98008 Directions (425) 216-0550
3
Living Well Health Center3925 159TH AVE NE, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 216-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uy?
Took the time to hear me out end to end about what was going on. Gave me a fairly detailed explanation on what she thought was going on and next steps. Super responsive post visit with follow up questions. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Leah Uy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528367620
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
