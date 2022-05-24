Dr. Busse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Busse, MD
Dr. Leah Busse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
kaiser permanente3550 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 365-0966
Northside Ent1400 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 365-0966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had some concerns and she did a thorough exam on my 2 months old, gave clear explanations and definitely made me feel better and addressed all of my concerns. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Leah Busse, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Busse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Busse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.