Overview

Dr. Leah Bettner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Dr. Bettner works at UNC Hospitals Outpatient Center at Eastowne (Urology) in Chapel Hill, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unc Hospitals Outpatient Center At Eastowne
    100 Eastowne Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-4191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Vertigo
About Dr. Leah Bettner, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386176998
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bettner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bettner works at UNC Hospitals Outpatient Center at Eastowne (Urology) in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bettner’s profile.

Dr. Bettner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

