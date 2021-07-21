Overview

Dr. Leah Belazarian, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Belazarian works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.