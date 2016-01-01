Overview

Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ahoya works at Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery in Norristown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

