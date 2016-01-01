Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine.
Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 622-7300
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-KOP210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 622-7940
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7940
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Ahoya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahoya has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.